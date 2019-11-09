Renee Zellweger to Be Honoured With the Desert Palm Achievement Award

THR is repotting that Renée Zellweger will be honoured with the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival for her performance as Judy Garland in Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment’s Judy.

Per the outlet, this marks the first honouree to be revealed as part of the film festival’s Film Awards Gala, which will take place Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“Renée Zellweger inhabits the essence of the iconic Judy Garland in Judy. This is a layered performance that captures Judy’s trademark spirit, along with the heartbreak and insecurities she experiences in London while performing at a series of sold-out shows,” said fest chairman Harold Matzner. “For this outstanding performance, a career best for Zellweger — and one in which she remarkably does her own singing — it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress to Renée Zellweger.”

Congratulations to her!