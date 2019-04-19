Remy Ma Under Investigation for Allegedly Assaulting Reality TV Star

Page Six is reporting that the police are investigating Remy Ma for an alleged assault after a “Love & Hip Hop” star claimed rapper punched her during an altercation at an event at Irving Plaza.

The alleged victim, Brittney Taylor, told police that Remy punched her in the right eye at about 9:30 p.m. at the venue near Union Square. And she went to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated after the alleged assault. And it was only afterward that she reported the crime.

Ma has not been arrested or charged with a crime, although many people worry that this may affect her probation which is slated to end on August 1.

She previously served six years in jail for shooting a friend in 2007 in a dispute over cash.

