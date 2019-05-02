Remy Ma Has Been Released From Police Custody

Remy Ma has been released after meeting her bail conditions.

Recall that the rapper was under investigation for an alleged assault after a “Love & Hip Hop” star claimed rapper punched her during an altercation at an event at Irving Plaza.

The alleged victim, Brittney Taylor, told police that Remy punched her in the right eye last week at the venue near Union Square. And she went to Mount Sinai Hospital to be treated after the alleged assault. And it was only afterward that she reported the crime.

Yesterday, Ma was arrested for the alleged crime, and hours later she was released after meeting the $1, 5000 bail condition.

It is unclear if she will be tried for the alleged crime.

She previously served six years in jail for shooting a friend in 2007 in a dispute over cash.

See the video below: