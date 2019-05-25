Remy Ma Has Been Hit With Additional Charges in Assault Case

Remy Ma’s recent legal troubles continue to worsen.

TMZ reports the rapper has been hit with four new charges which stem from an alleged April incident with Love & Hip Hop cast member Brittney Taylor. Prosecutors are charging Remy with two counts of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, and a final count of second-degree harassment.

In addition, Remy was offered a deal that calls for pleading guilty in the assault charge, which will result in the remaining charges getting dropped. But she reportedly turned down the offer with hopes that the entire case will be dropped.

Brittney Taylor had accused Remy of assaulting her, but a previous report noted that Remy and her legal counsel are confident that video evidence will prove her innocence.

Dawn Florio, Remy’s legal rep, claims home surveillance footage refutes claims of her being near Taylor. While the time of the incident was initially documented as 9:30, TMZ adds that the time has since been updated to an hour later, and prosecutors have footage of Remy entering Irving Plaza around then (though footage of the incident has not surfaced).

A conviction in this case could possibly result in added jail time, as she was released on parole parole in 2014. This new case prompted investigators to launch a probe, as they look to determine if she did violate the terms of her release.

Aside from the ongoing investigation, Remy and collaborator/supporter Fat Joe are currently involved in a legal dispute over the 2016 hit “All the Way Up.”