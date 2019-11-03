Remy Ma Explains Why She Shethered Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma has addressed her long-standing beef with Nicki Minaj and why she dropped the epic diss record, “ShETHER.”

The rapper spoke about this during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked, in which she explained her frustration with the Queen rapper.

“What led up to the whole ‘ShETHER’ thing was I just kept hearing so many things behind the scenes and I didn’t understand. Why would you do this to me?” Remy said nine minutes into the interview. “I was already annoyed at everything that was going on. I was like, ‘Yo, as long as this is the way it is, nobody—not just me—no women are going to be able to succeed as long as this is how it is. If you don’t sound like this, if you don’t look like this, if you’re not bowing down to her, we’re never gonna get nowhere.”

She further noted that she was not happy with the way Nicki was treating other artists, however, she acknowledged that Nicki initiated a conversation after her 2014 release in which they agreed not to be combative toward each other.

“When I came home we had had a conversation where she actually reached out to me,” Remy said. “We had a real conversation. Anything I say, they gon’ say I’m comin’ at you. Anything you say, they gon’ say you comin’ at me. We’re not gon’ let it get to us and I thought that’s where we was at.”

Watch the interview below: