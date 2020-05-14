Remy Ma and Papoose Celebrate 12th Anniversary

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Remy Ma and Papoose Celebrate 12th Anniversary

Time flies they say, when you’re having fun. True is the case for hip-hop royalty couple; Remy Ma and Papoose who are celebrating their twelfth year wedding anniversary.

In a sweet post on Instagram; Remy Ma sharing series of pictures from the couple’s 10-year anniversary and vow renewal wrote,

“12 Years!!!🥰
Happy Anniversary Husband 💋…love you with every part of my being.
Sidebar: these pics are from our 10 year vow renewal ; I know I said we’d do it again at 20 years but I think I wanna marry you again sooner ☺️lol…15 year anniversary it’s lit!!🔥 #MeetTheMackies #BlackLove #RemyMa

, ,

Related Posts

Rapper Eva Alordiah Wants to Free the Boob; She’s Never Liked Wearing Bras

May 14, 2020

Rapper AKA Says Reebok Didn’t Pay Him ‘a Single Cent’ for SneAKA Line

May 14, 2020

6ix9ine’s Babymama, Sara Molina, Drags Rapper Future for Filth

May 14, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *