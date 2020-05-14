Remy Ma and Papoose Celebrate 12th Anniversary

Time flies they say, when you’re having fun. True is the case for hip-hop royalty couple; Remy Ma and Papoose who are celebrating their twelfth year wedding anniversary.

In a sweet post on Instagram; Remy Ma sharing series of pictures from the couple’s 10-year anniversary and vow renewal wrote,

“12 Years!!!🥰

Happy Anniversary Husband 💋…love you with every part of my being.

Sidebar: these pics are from our 10 year vow renewal ; I know I said we’d do it again at 20 years but I think I wanna marry you again sooner ☺️lol…15 year anniversary it’s lit!!🔥 #MeetTheMackies #BlackLove #RemyMa

