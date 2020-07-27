Reminisce, Fireboy team up for new joint, ‘Ogaranya’

Indigenous rapper Remilekun Safaru, better known as Reminisce, has dropped a new joint ‘Ogatanya’ featuring Fireboy DML.

The song, which hit the shelves Monday, is produced by Sarz, as part of Reminisce’s upcoming six-track EP ‘Vibes and Insha Allah’.

The title of the song ‘Ogaranya’, derives from an Igbo language reference to a man of influence, or ‘Big Man’ in Nigerian parlance.

Reminisce delivers trademark Yoruba-Pidgin rap flows as Fireboy sings about escapades in the background.

The new joint is Fireboy’s first feature outside YBNL, and it also doubles as one of Reminisce’s followups to ‘Prosperity’, his collaborative track with fellow rapper Falz.

