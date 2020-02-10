‘Remand me in Kuje prison, not EFCC’ – Ex-AGF Adoke begs court

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), on Monday, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to remand him in Kuje Correctional Centre instead of the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), spoke on his behalf shortly after he was arraigned on fresh money laundering charges at the court on Monday.

Adoke was arraigned alongside Aliyu Abubakar, who was accused of paying dollar equivalent of N300m into Adoke’s account in September 2013 in violation of the Money Laundering Act.

After the defendants took their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. Bala Sanga, had urged the court to remand them in the custody of the EFCC pending when their bail applications would be heard and determined.

The defence lawyers immediately noted that they already filed their bail applications and had been responded to by the prosecution.

Ozekhome urged the court to grant bail to the former AGF in liberal and affordable terms and conditions. He added that his client would prefer to be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre, instead of the custody of the EFCC.

He said,

“The first defendant voluntarily returned to the country. There is his statement attached to show that he returned to the country voluntarily.

“He did not run away. We have attached an exhibit to show that he went for his Masters’ study abroad.

“We have deposed to the affidavit to about his health conditions. The prosecution themselves brought him to court from the Federal Medical Centre near Jabib in Abuja, this morning.

“We also plead that he be taken to the Kuje correction centre, a euphemism for Kuje prison pending when he meets his bail conditions to avoid the mental psychological strictures he goes through in the custody of the EFCC.

“My lord we pray that he be granted bail in liberal and affordable terms and conditions so that he can take care of himself.

“The law says, ‘come and stand trial’, it did not say ‘come and sit trial or come and prostrate trial’.

“My lord as you can see, the first defendant who is less than 60 is already bent with age.”