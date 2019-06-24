Rema Sets Apple Music Record with New EP

Fast-rising Nigeria music star, Rema has made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut five top songs on Apple Music.

The Mavin Record’s newest signee also set records on the TRAP charts with songs off his eponymous Extended Play (EP), ‘Rema’.

The songs are ‘Boulevard’, ‘American Love’, ‘Spiderman’, ‘Trap out the Submarine’ and ‘Dumebi’.

The excited 18-year-old shared the news on Twitter and Instagram @heisrema, saying:

“1 kid. Number 1&2 album on @applemusic. 5 songs on the top 100 chart. Number 2, 3, 7, 8 and 9 including 4 trap songs.

“This has never happened in the history of the Nigerian music industry. Check the statistics, no cap.”

On Instagram, he wrote,

“I feel glad seeing ‘TRAP’ records up the Nigerian charts, the first of its kind and I’m proud to be part of it.

“It’s a new beginning and I’m ready to fight to the end to solidify this movement! Thank you for accepting my sound, God bless you all,” he said.

Rema has been getting massive airplay with prominent singles ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Dumebi’.

He is seen as one of the brightest acts to hit the music scene in recent times, with many comparing his sound to afro-pop superstar, Wizkid.