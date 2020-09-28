Rema Goes Off on Twitter, Drags His Critics, Promoters & More

Someone provoked Rema and the singer has taken to his Twitter to drag them, to call out promoters, and even to share family stories and why he doesn’t keep friends.

About how people have unfairly criticised his music, he said, “Niggas label my music rubbish because I infuse my Edo language. Because I didn’t follow the usual guidelines to music, because I hacked Afrobeats with God given melodies, they called it ‘Indian’ because they DO NOT UNDERSTAND ME. I’m not of this world, know this now!”

About his family, he said, “Mom don’t need my money, she just wanna be happy. She said invest so your children don’t suffer like you did.”

About his reign, he said: “I’m not excited to be here, I’m SUPPOSE to be here. The game handpicked me that’s why I said “ANOTHER BAGER”!!! on my first track. Dear new generation artists, let’s be friends genuinely, don’t let this people forcefully make us friends just to prove healthy competition and make us enemies for their own entertainment. I swear I love y’all.”

About making friends, he said, “When my late brother did house parties y’all came, when he died only 2 friends stood beside his death bed. That’s why I’m not comfortable around people, they love me because I have something to offer, You know yourselves don’t let me catch you!!!”

And he said a whole lot more.

See his tweets:

,

