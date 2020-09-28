Rema Goes Off on Twitter, Drags His Critics, Promoters & More

Someone provoked Rema and the singer has taken to his Twitter to drag them, to call out promoters, and even to share family stories and why he doesn’t keep friends.

About how people have unfairly criticised his music, he said, “Niggas label my music rubbish because I infuse my Edo language. Because I didn’t follow the usual guidelines to music, because I hacked Afrobeats with God given melodies, they called it ‘Indian’ because they DO NOT UNDERSTAND ME. I’m not of this world, know this now!”

About his family, he said, “Mom don’t need my money, she just wanna be happy. She said invest so your children don’t suffer like you did.”

About his reign, he said: “I’m not excited to be here, I’m SUPPOSE to be here. The game handpicked me that’s why I said “ANOTHER BAGER”!!! on my first track. Dear new generation artists, let’s be friends genuinely, don’t let this people forcefully make us friends just to prove healthy competition and make us enemies for their own entertainment. I swear I love y’all.”

About making friends, he said, “When my late brother did house parties y’all came, when he died only 2 friends stood beside his death bed. That’s why I’m not comfortable around people, they love me because I have something to offer, You know yourselves don’t let me catch you!!!”

And he said a whole lot more.

See his tweets:

I climbed this cliff with bunch of rejected beats. Some niggas hate me because of that. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

When we in the same room together don’t label me proud or rude because I don’t smile, talk or laugh to your jokes. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

Thank you OBAMA for seeing what I saw in Ironman, lot of niggas couldn’t. I was 18 when I made that song, the beat got 6 sounds. I’ll give that simple beat to half the game and I won’t get a record as strong as IRONMAN. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

Niggas don’t wanna see a kid win, they feel I got it too easy. I shower with my sweat, we go off on this side like the days in BENIN it got nun to do with my deal, come and sign these papers without a hustler spirit, you gone lose! Management gone change my password now lol 💀 — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

To the girl who rejected me before this fame, I’m eating the royalties off this pain. (WHY) — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

I done did Melodies that never existed in this world, go listen to my records. I swear them engineers thought I was crazy when I say turn off the auto tune. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

Ozedikus took risks for me, he was under a management with guidelines. He sneaked beats to me so I could record when my first engineer left me because we couldn’t pay him at the time. All the beats Ozedikus sneaked are now HITS. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

Eric, Sorry I stole your Laptop in 2017, I know you were trying to help me. My Mom had a child on the way, I was the only man in my family. They made fun of her because she got pregnant, I wanted to prove them wrong bro, I had to do it. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

When my late brother did house parties y’all came, when he died only 2 friends stood beside his death bed. That’s why I’m not comfortable around people, they love me because I have something to offer, You know yourselves don’t let me catch you!!! — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

Dear new generation artists, let’s be friends genuinely, don’t let this people forcefully make us friends just to prove healthy competition and make us enemies for their own entertainment. I swear I love y’all. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

Mom don’t need my money, she just wanna be happy. She said invest so your children don’t suffer like you did. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

Niggas label my music rubbish because I infuse my Edo language. Because I didn’t follow the usual guidelines to music, because I hacked Afrobeats with God given melodies, they called it ‘Indian’ because they DO NOT UNDERSTAND ME. I’m not of this world, know this now! — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

My first show was 6 zeros, the second month of my arrival into the game, ask the INDUSTRY. I performed with a mask on, because I came into the game with an unannounced EP like the thief in the NIGHT. Bet some of y’all niggas thought it was for fashion. Pathetic. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

Promoters, I have visions for all y’all shows but sometimes y’all limit me. It’s not really about the cash, You don’t let me bring my vision to life even when I wanna pay for it, talkin bout ‘your stage is not strong’ my generation wanna RAVE!!! start building STRONGER STAGES. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

I bet y’all don’t know that the Nigerian government signed a new Law enabling the police to arrest and search your phones without warrant. THE TWITTER TRENDS ARE NOT ENOUGH, MY GENERATION WAKE UP!!! — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

You no fit kill who don die before. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

My teddy bear is my best friend, he doesn’t talk, so he can’t judge me. Humans judge people, I don’t like humans, sometimes. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

You no fit kill who don die before. — REMA (@heisrema) September 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

