Rema drops Dumebi remix featuring Becky G

emmanuel

Rave of the moment, Rema, continues his relentless journey towards superstar status as he release the remix to his mega-hit song “Dumebi”.

For this latest joint, the Mavin signee and 2019 Headies winner enlists the help of American star of Latin origin, Becky G who sings her feature on the song in Spanish.

The song is produced by Ozedikus and released under the labels Jonzing and Mavin Records.

Smash hit “Dumebi” is off Rema’s debut project, Rema EP, that also featured other hits including Iron man and Bad Commando

Take a listen to the sing below and tell us what you make of it…

