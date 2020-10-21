Rema Details Brother’s Death After He was Operated On with Candle Light

Rema has recounted how he lost his brother to the failed healthcare and power sector of Nigeria after a surgery.

The singer and Mavin signee, took to Twitter to reveal that his brother died after doctors had to operate on him without electricity, using candle light as the only source of illumination.

Rema disosed that due to the poor lightning in the operating room, doctors cut his brother wrongly and he bled to death thereafter.

He did not fail to pin this dastardly failure of the healthcare and power sectors of Nigeria on its leaders and noted that the money to provide good healthcare “is in an old man’s foreign account and they keep borrowing using our pain as their format”.

