‘Release Zak-Zaky, Dasuki’ – CAN Tells FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Federal Government to release the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Zakzaky; the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki and other Nigerians in captivity.

CAN President Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle made the call in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, at a press conference heralding the convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention over the weekend.

He also appealed to the government to negotiate the release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls abducted by insurgents.

Ayokunle urged President Muhammadu Buhari to squarely tackle kidnapping, insurgency and other security challenges.

He said: “All the people in captivity have been there for too long, especially Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls.

“Of course, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Zakzaky and the former presidential security adviser, Sambo Dasuki who are in the hands of the Federal Government are also due for release.

The Christian leader also warned clerics from desisting from organising man-made miracles.

“On a serious note, if any servant of God is organizing man-made miracles, saying God has done what he has not done, that person will go to hell. He is not of church of Christ.”