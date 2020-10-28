Release of Aretha Franklin’s Biopic ‘Respect’ Has Been Delayed to Summer 2021

THR is reporting that MGM has confirmed that the release of the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which stars Jennifer Hudson as the iconic performing artist, has been delayed amid the ongoing pandemic.

Per the outlet:

The film is being pushed from Jan. 15, 2021 to Aug. 13, 2021, meaning it will wait out this awards season in favor of a late-summer launch. Recent summer event pics that have gone on to garner major awards attention include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and BlackKkKlansman. Respect will be released domestically via United Artists and internationally via Universal. Respect‘s flight comes as the film industry grapples with continued challenges both in the U.S. and overseas, including theater reclosures in several international territories.

All of this comes just days after MGM released the teaser trailer for Respect, which follows the rise of Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom. Franklin died in 2018.

We can’t wait for the release.

