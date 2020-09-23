Relationship 101! Onyi Alex Says You Punish a Man Best By Refusing His Money

Onyi Alex is dishing out advice to the ladies on how to punish their men in a relationship.

According to the Nollywood starlet’s relationship 101 guide, the best way to get at your man is by rejecting his money.

Taking to Instagram to share a drool-worthy shot of herself sporting jeans, black sheer lace and a cream jacket, Onyi Alex captioned it;

“The best way to punish your man is to reject his money! Ladies am I communicating or increase volume??????”

Is this assertion true though? What are your thoughts?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

