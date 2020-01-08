Regina King Makes Directorial Debut With ‘One Night in Miami’

Regina King reportedly will be making her feature directorial debut with One Night in Miami.

According to THR, the 960s-set movie, now shooting in New Orleans, stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X and Riverdale star Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, later to become boxer and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali. And some of the starts playing African American icons include Aldis Hodge as NFL star Jim Brown and Leslie Odom Jr. performing the role of singing legend Sam Cooke. One Night in Miami is based on Kemp Powers’ 2013 stage play, with Powers also penning the film adaptation.

Regina King will also executive produce alongside Powers.

The report continued:

One Night in Miami is set on the night of Feb. 25, 1964, and portrays a young Cassius Clay after in real life he became the new heavyweight boxing champion of the world following his surprise defeat of Sonny Liston. Clay stayed the night at the Hampton House Motel in Miami’s African American Overtown neighborhood, where he celebrated with friends. Regina’s stage-to-screen adaptation then imagines Clay spending the night in the hotel with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown as the four men discuss their responsibilities in moving the country forward to equality and empowerment for all African Americans. “One Night in Miami is a love letter to black manhood that powerfully explores themes of race, identity and friendship,” says King in a statement. “We’re so excited to have Kingsley, Eli, Aldis and Leslie in the lead roles showing a different side of these iconic men.”