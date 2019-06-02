Regina Hall Celebrates “Powerful Voices” at the Step Up Inspiration Awards

THR is reporting that Step Up’s 16th annual Inspiration Awards luncheon was held at the Beverly Wilshire on Friday, and the event was graced by actresses, models and musicians, who came together to both celebrate the foundation’s graduating class and recognize partners Benefit Cosmetics and She Is The Music for empowering the program’s girls.

“If we can work with teens at the stage that they’re at now and keep celebrating what’s unique about them and what’s special about them and tell them what their strengths are, they can grow from here,” CEO of the Step Up Foundation Jenni Luke told The Hollywood Reporter. “I just get really inspired by them.”

Luke said her personal inspirations include her mom and sister, who helped her learn that confidence is “really knowing who you are before you walk in the room.” It’s this idea of confidence that Luke said her organization has implemented in the teenage girls that benefit from its mentorship and empowerment programs.

Regina Hall and Superstore’s Lauren Ash attended the ceremony to present the Inspiration Awards corporate honoree and the Inspiration awards honoree.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Grand Hotel actress Justina Adorno who told THR that she credited the series’ producer Eva Longoria for creating a confident and “positive environment” to work in. “I think because she’s so genuine and honest, it allows everyone around her to feel the same way and just to be authentic and themselves, which creates a much more positive environment,” she said.

The luncheon also included a fundraiser aimed to support Step Up’s mentorship and empowering programs, which have allowed the foundation’s girls to go on college tours and experience different career fields.

Erica Ash, who led the fundraiser, jokingly asked attendees to splurge on the foundation as she did on the floral print dress she wore on stage. After donations were made, Step Up raised more than $100,000 to support its programming.