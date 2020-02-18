Regina Daniels Unveils Her Own Magazine, Set for Abuja Launch

Regina Daniels continues to wax stronger in her career path.

The actress has taken to her Instagram to unveil the inaugural cover of her magazine, Regina, adding that it will be launched at an event in Abuja.

“With utmost gratitude in my heart I introduce to you REGINA MAGAZINE first edition… Pls Join me as I launch REGINA MAGAZINE on 22nd February 2020 @ Sheraton hotel Abuja,” she wrote.

A quick look at the cover showed she talked about her choice to marry Prince Ned Nwoko, her mother Rita Daniels’ claim that the actress married a virgin, and many more others.

Check out the cover: