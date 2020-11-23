Regina Daniels Twerks on Hubby, Ned Nwoko at Party

Regina Daniels sure had fun with her husband as the duo were out and about, partying into the night in Sunday, November 22, 2020.

The actress and mother of one posted clips from the couple’s night out on her Instagram story, showing her twerking on her husband as they danced the night away.

Minor’s parents looked like they had a swell time together and both Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko were all smiles even as people flocked around them whilst they enjoyed themselves.

See videos of Regina Daniels ‘dropping it like it’s hot’ on hubby.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

