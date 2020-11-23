Regina Daniels Twerks on Hubby, Ned Nwoko at Party

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Regina Daniels Twerks on Hubby, Ned Nwoko at Party

Regina Daniels sure had fun with her husband as the duo were out and about, partying into the night in Sunday, November 22, 2020.

The actress and mother of one posted clips from the couple’s night out on her Instagram story, showing her twerking on her husband as they danced the night away.

Minor’s parents looked like they had a swell time together and both Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko were all smiles even as people flocked around them whilst they enjoyed themselves.

See videos of Regina Daniels ‘dropping it like it’s hot’ on hubby.

,

Related Posts

Iyabo Ojo Reveals Her Late Mother Lied About Her Age

November 23, 2020

R&B Singer Jeremih Has Now Been Transferred Out of ICU Amid COVID-19 Battle

November 23, 2020

The Weeknd’s Bandaged Face Stirs Conversations at the AMAs

November 23, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply