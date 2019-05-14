Regina Daniels’ Sister Drags Instagram Troll for Filth, and It’s Epic

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Regina Daniels’ Sister Drags Instagram Troll for Filth, and It’s Epic

Destiny Daniels has never been one to brawl with trolls on social media, but when one hopped on her page to rant about her sister Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko, she dragged him.

It all started after the teenager shared her latest photo and the righteous troll hopped into the comment section to talk about why she must never marry an “old man.”

And Destiny schooled him.

All of this comes amid the ongoing outrage over Regina’s choice to marry the famous politician, Ned Nwoko.

See the exchange below:

Related Posts

Ruggedman Denies Involvement in Naira Marley’s Arrest

May 14, 2019

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Receives Honourary Degree From American University

May 14, 2019

NeNe Leakes Reveals That Her Husband Gregg Is Now Cancer Free

May 14, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *