Regina Daniels Shows Off ‘4-Wheel Plane’ Gift from Hubby

Regina Daniels celebrated her birthday a few days ago and it seems like her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko is not done with the gifts.

The actress and mother of one, took to her Instagram page to show off the multi-million naira luxurious bus Nwoko splurged on for a birthday gift for her.

The youngest wife of the former Senator also showed off her N24 million wristwatch; also a gift from dear Ned.

Regina Daniels captioned videos of herself in her ‘4-wheel Plane’ and expensive wristwatch;

“Meet my four wheel plane…Also a present from hubby alongside my 24 million naira watch…. Love you baby… U are so extra @princenednwoko

PS: I need to show off, it’s mine!”

