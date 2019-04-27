Regina Daniels Makes First Public Appearance With Her Billionaire Husband

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko have now made their relationship public.

The couple stepped out together today for an event in Nwoko’s home state, Delta, and this comes weeks after news surfaced that the politician made the teenage actress his sixth wife.

Daniels had been showing off photos of the new mansion she bought for her mum and her latest cars, and it wasn’t long before sources close to her confirmed that Nwoko had paid her bride price. Catch all the details here.

Now, they have made their relationship public.

See their photos below:

Regina Daniels and husband Ned Nwoko, make their first public appearance https://t.co/2uNaHVM4UX pic.twitter.com/Tk4ebE7oSg — Uncle Suru (@unclexofficial) April 27, 2019