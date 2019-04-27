Regina Daniels Makes First Public Appearance With Her Billionaire Husband

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Regina Daniels Makes First Public Appearance With Her Billionaire Husband

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko have now made their relationship public.

The couple stepped out together today for an event in Nwoko’s home state, Delta, and this comes weeks after news surfaced that the politician made the teenage actress his sixth wife.

Daniels had been showing off photos of the new mansion she bought for her mum and her latest cars, and it wasn’t long before sources close to her confirmed that Nwoko had paid her bride price. Catch all the details here.

Now, they have made their relationship public.

See their photos below:

Related Posts

Apostle Suleman Taunts Folks Who Have a Problem With His Private Jet

April 27, 2019

‘I Prefer Being Addressed as Annie and not 2baba’s Wife’- Annie Idibia

April 27, 2019

Zonal Police PRO Dolapo Badmus Declares ‘Total War’ Against Internet Fraudsters

April 27, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *