Regina Daniels is pregnant and glowing.

The actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko are expecting their first child together.

Sharing the news of the bun in the oven, Ned Nwoko put up stunning photos of his wife, Regina cradling her huge bump on his Instagram page and wrote;

“It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby ❤️ @regina.daniels”

Congratulations to the couple!

