Regina Daniels’ Hubby, Ned Nwoko Loses at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the two suits filed by Ned Nwoko, challenging the election of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate representing Delta North district in the October 2, 2018, primary of the party held in Delta.

The five-man panel of justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro dismissed the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had on Thursday, April 3, 2019, declared Ned Nwokwo as the true candidate of the PDP for the February 23, 2019, National Assembly election.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja had reversed the April 3, 2019, judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which sacked Senator Nwaoboshi as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Delta North Senatorial seat.

Nwoko then proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Appeal Court, which culminated in today’s defeat.