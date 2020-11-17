Regina Daniels Debunks Rumour Ned Nwoko is Set to Take 7th Wife

Regina Daniels has debunked the news that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko is set to marry his 7th wife.

The actress and mother of one took to her Instagram story to react to the news which went viral on Monday, November 16, after several pictures of the Arab woman named Sara, wearing an engagement ring and in the company of Ned and Regina hit the internet.

Regina Daniels set the story straight disclosing that Sara is her friend who came visiting and not the 7th wife of her husband.

She wrote;

“The news about Sara being my husband’s wife is completely false, she’s my friend who came visiting”.

