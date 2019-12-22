Regina Daniels and her husband Prince Ned Nwoko continue to wax stronger.
The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to share a heartwarming video of her partner, in celebration of his birthday, with a note that says:
Words can’t explain how great you are
You are wonderful, amazing,unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, kind hearted, generous, there are so many unique qualities you possess that I can’t explain…..
May God give you the strength to fulfill all your great ambitions in life
Happy birthday my love ! @princenednwoko
Check out their video below:
View this post on Instagram
Words can’t explain how great you are You are wonderful, amazing,unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, kind hearted, generous, there are so many unique qualities you possess that I can’t explain….. May God give you the strength to fulfill all your great ambitions in life Happy birthday my love ! @princenednwoko