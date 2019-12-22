Regina Daniels Celebrates Prince Ned Nwoko on His Birthday: “You are Incomparable.”

Regina Daniels and her husband Prince Ned Nwoko continue to wax stronger.

The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to share a heartwarming video of her partner, in celebration of his birthday, with a note that says:

Words can’t explain how great you are
You are wonderful, amazing,unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, kind hearted, generous, there are so many unique qualities you possess that I can’t explain…..
May God give you the strength to fulfill all your great ambitions in life
Happy birthday my love ! @princenednwoko

Check out their video below:

