Regina Daniels Celebrates Ned Nwoko on Birthday

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Regina Daniels has taken to social media to celebrate the love of her life and husband, Ned Nwoko.

The actress and mother of one posted a collage of pictures of the billionaire birthday boy as she declared her unending love for him.

She wrote;

“As the days go by, it gladdens my heart to see how much of a potential leader you are! It’s another year and I would have wished for wisdom and riches but I just remembered you are synonymous to King Solomon. Happy birthday lion king!

*To long life, good health, happiness and unity that befits a man of valor. I love you baby @princenednwoko”.

