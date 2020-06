Regina actress cannot wait to become a mother!

The actress and wife to billionaire Ned Nwoko, who made the pregnancy announcement last week, was a vision in pink as she shared stunning pictures of her glowing self from a pregnancy photo shoot.

“Motherhood is beautiful ❤️”.

Coordinator: @drachibrand

Mua/stylist :@babenexttdoor

Photographer: @abiodun_victor

