Regina Daniels Announces New Docu-Series, “Our Circle,” Featuring Her Family

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Regina Daniels Announces New Docu-Series, “Our Circle,” Featuring Her Family

Congratulations again to Regina Daniels!

The actress and her husband Prince Ned Nwoko welcomed their baby boy yesterday, and shortly after the news surfaced, Regina took to her Instagram to announce her forthcoming docu-series.

The first episode will premiere on YouTube tomorrow.

“I present to you, OUR CIRCLE. A Docu-Reality on Our Family, Business, My Pregnancy and Child birth. Episode 1 premieres tomorrow exclusively on REGINA ENTERTAINMENT TV on Youtube. Subscribe Now to catch up on all the activities,” she said.

See the teaser below:

