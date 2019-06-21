Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko Pack on the PDA and It’s the Cutest!

Despite all the criticisms they had faced, Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko continue to enjoy the best time of their lives.

The couple was captured on the actress’ Instagram Story which showed the moment he pulled her in for a hug and warmly kissed her.

And this comes weeks after Daniels was inducted into the women’s society in Nwoko’s hometown in Delta State, confirming their marriage to the general public which had a lot to say ever since the rumour of their union surfaced.

Check out the video below:

And tell us what you think!