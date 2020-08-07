Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko Finally Reveal Baby Munir to the World

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko have finally revealed what their son, Munir Ned Nwoko looks like.

In the latest episode of their YouTube reality series, the couple who had a bantering session, debating who their almost 2-month-old son looks like showed him off to eagerly awaiting fans.

Munir who for the most part was smiling through his nap definitely favours his mother from the video shared. However, since babies change a lot during their growing years, it’s possible he might still come to looks like his father in the long run.

Check out the video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s baby reveal below.

