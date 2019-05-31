Regina Daniels Addresses Man Who Claims to Be Her Dad: “I Don’t Have a Father.’

Regina Daniels finally has a response for the man who claimed to be her dad.

In case you missed: the mystery man took to his page to post a long story in which he claimed that his alleged daughter was pimped out to Prince Ned Nwoko by her mother. He had tried to meet with Daniels’ husband, he claimed, but all attempts failed.

While many people believed his story because of the photos of him and Daniels he’d shared, the actress now says she has no father.

“Every Dick and Harry claiming to be my father, that is if I have one,” she wrote, and she said a lot more.

See the man’s post from days ago, and also Regina Daniels’ response: