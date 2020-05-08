Regina Askia-Williams is featured in the new digital issue of Genevieve Magazine which celebrates healthcare worker all over the world.

Speaking about her experience as a Registered Nurse Practitioner in New York, the former actress opened up about how she has coped with the surge in patient deaths, her family and the mental health challenges that have come with pandemic.

She said:

We are often in an enclosed space with [sick] patients, who are coughing, [with] oxygen levels dropping. You turn them on their stomachs, you put them on 100 percent non-rebreather. When that doesn’t work you call for high flow; when that doesn’t work you consult for ICU. With those who sign a DNI/DNR, you start a morphine drip and organise a Zoom-meet with the family, so they can say their goodbyes. The Covid patient dies the loneliest death. No family, no loved ones by their side. You hold your patient’s hands and comfort them as they pass. Then you go to the bathroom and cry. The nurses are going to need therapy sessions to deal with their PTSD after this.

