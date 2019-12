Regina Askia has called the attention of actress Angela Okorie who is still receiving treatment following a vicious attack from unknown persons.

Recall that Okorie claimed she was attacked by armed men who razed her car with 10 bullets. She has since been sharing details of her treatment. However, Regina Askia, who is a registered nurse in the United States, thinks the medical personnel attending to the actress is doing so under unhealthy conditions.

