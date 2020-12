Regin Askia doesn’t seem to have aged a day and now she gets to be a triplet with her 2 beautiful daughters.

Th hot mama and her babies swerved serious ‘lewks’ on Instagram after the veteran actress posted a picture of the trio on her page.

Reflecting on the many reasons to be thankful, Regina Askia captioned the sweet shot;

“My beautiful daughters and me. We are truly blessed”.

They’re blessed alright and she especially blessed her daughters with gorgeous DNA from her premium gene pool.

