Reese Witherspoon Set to Produce Country Music Competition for Apple

Reese Witherspoon has been tapped to produce a country music competition for Apple.

Pet THR: the actress and producer will executive produce My Kind of Country, the first competition series to land at the giant streamer. Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Done + Dusted will produce the series.

Witherspoon wrote about this in an Instragram post announcing the show. “Well, it’s not looking like I’ll ever fulfill my childhood dreams of becoming Dolly Parton … but this might just be the next best thing! I am beyond excited to share that Hello Sunshine will be partnering with Apple to bring y’all its very first competition series.”

THR adds:

The show, described as a “hybrid series,” will bring a documentary sensibility to the music competition genre. It aims to break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices.

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

