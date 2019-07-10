Reekado Banks Addresses That Embarrassing Broadcast About His Sex Life

Reekado Banks has spoken up after an alleged partner called in during a live show to speak about their romp.

From the video, the unidentified woman called in supposedly to speak with the star, and rather than ask a career-related question, called him out for allegedly cutting contacts with her after they had sex.

This caused quite a stir online, and Reekado has now taken to his Twitter to announce that he isn’t pleased with the media outlet for allowing such an embarrassing prank call.

“It is truly a problem when a media platform begins to pursue shock value at the expense of an artistes’ image. So that was a prank call on a tv show, it was funny then, but I do not like where this is headed!” he tweeted later.

See the video:

And his tweet:

