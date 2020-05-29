Redknapp makes light of Eagles job link

Veteran English coach Harry Redknapp has laughed off the rumours linking him with the Super Eagles job.

Redknapp was rumoured to be the choice of Nigeria’s sports ministry to take over from German tactician Gernot Rohr

But the rumours died when President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, announced on Wednesday that the body have reached agreement with Rohr over a new contract.

Responding to question on the Super Eagles job on talkSPORT, Redknapp joked: “Yeah, well I spoke to Sandra and she’s always wanted to live in Nigeria…

“She said it’s amazing that this has come up now, because that was her dream. So we’re looking to sell up, we’re putting the house on the market and we’re looking to get somewhere over there if possible.

“I’m sure, she’d love it there. I’ve told her, she’d absolutely love it… hehe!

“I’m ready to go!”

Speaking seriously, the former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham manager then added: “I actually went there a few years ago with Portsmouth, we played Manchester United… but I don’t think I’ll really be going back.”

