#RedFlags: Hilarious tweets as Nigerian men share turn-offs

The ever bustling Nigerian twitterland erupted Friday as men took to the social media platform to share their relationship turnoffs.

It’s the first day of month, and on a rather whimsical drive, men are letting the world in on those signs that say: ‘it’s time to leave’.

#Redflag actually started after a certain @D_iiW tweeted:

Guys what are the red flags you see that make you cancel babes?

Say your mind, I will protect you all”

Expectedly, many men make it abundantly clear that they can’t deal with a lady who is all about the bank balance, while others share their displeasure at pretentiousness.

 

For some, it’s the overbearing lady that sends them scrambling for the exit.

 

We take a stroll down twitterland to bring you some of the more hilarious and ill tweets on the trend. Enjoy!

 

