RedFlags: Hilarious tweets as Nigerian men share turn-offs

The ever bustling Nigerian twitterland erupted Friday as men took to the social media platform to share their relationship turnoffs.

It’s the first day of month, and on a rather whimsical drive, men are letting the world in on those signs that say: ‘it’s time to leave’.

#Redflag actually started after a certain @D_iiW tweeted:

Guys what are the red flags you see that make you cancel babes?

Say your mind, I will protect you all”

Guys what are the red flags 🚩 you see that make you cancel babes? Say your mind, I will protect you all

Expectedly, many men make it abundantly clear that they can’t deal with a lady who is all about the bank balance, while others share their displeasure at pretentiousness.

For some, it’s the overbearing lady that sends them scrambling for the exit.

We take a stroll down twitterland to bring you some of the more hilarious and ill tweets on the trend. Enjoy!

When she posts on her status;

When she posts on her status;

"I'm craving for Sharwama and ice cream, Who will buy for me?" Buyer Munich. Aunty collect red flag jare 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 #RedFlag

So someone's Red Flag just got a Red flag. Inside life😂💀😭 #Redflag

''Don't DM me if you're not about to ask me for my account number '' Pele o Zenith bank deposit slip ❌❌🚩🚩❌❌

''Oh you want to go on a date with me? Join the queue hun, wait your turn 🤪 '' Pele o, OandO filling station. RUN! 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

If she sleeps before 10pm? 🚩 Like I said before women are naturally wicked and wickedness keeps them up till midnight at least. If she sleeps around 9, run o 🚩🚩🚩🚩

"Gist for the TL oo, so guys I went out with your MCM today and…."

🚩🚩🚩 "So my friends told me how to handle him and I did exactly like they said"🚩🚩🚩 "My ex was the devil, demonic, cheating, lying, meanwhile I did nothing wrong at all, I was a perfect angel"

🚩🚩🚩 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 31, 2019

Girls that'll go through this thread and take the tweets literally instead of finding humor 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 My brother, run o

“Baby I'm on my period but I can suck your dick"

"Baby I'm on my period but I can suck your dick"

🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩