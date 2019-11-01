RedFlags: Hilarious tweets as Nigerian men share turn-offs

The ever bustling Nigerian twitterland erupted Friday as men took to the social media platform to share their relationship turnoffs.
It’s the first day of month, and on a rather whimsical drive, men are letting the world in on those signs that say: ‘it’s time to leave’.
#Redflag actually started after a certain @D_iiW tweeted:
Guys what are the red flags you see that make you cancel babes?
Say your mind, I will protect you all”
Lmao that thread of red flags for babes 😆😆
Guys what are the red flags 🚩 you see that make you cancel babes?
Say your mind, I will protect you all
— Captain Charisma (@D_iiW) October 31, 2019
Expectedly, many men make it abundantly clear that they can’t deal with a lady who is all about the bank balance, while others share their displeasure at pretentiousness.
For some, it’s the overbearing lady that sends them scrambling for the exit.
We take a stroll down twitterland to bring you some of the more hilarious and ill tweets on the trend. Enjoy!
When she posts on her status;
“I’m craving for Sharwama and ice cream, Who will buy for me?”
Buyer Munich. Aunty collect red flag jare 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 #RedFlag
— Valar Morghulis (@viccetti) November 1, 2019
So someone's Red Flag just got a Red flag. Inside life😂💀😭 #Redflag pic.twitter.com/qo7cAYkXMo
— Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) November 1, 2019
‘’Don’t DM me if you’re not about to ask me for my account number ‘’ Pele o Zenith bank deposit slip ❌❌🚩🚩❌❌ pic.twitter.com/lFOYyZUoEE
— Captain Charisma (@D_iiW) October 31, 2019
‘’Oh you want to go on a date with me? Join the queue hun, wait your turn 🤪 ‘’
Pele o, OandO filling station.
RUN! 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
— Captain Charisma (@D_iiW) November 1, 2019
If she sleeps before 10pm? 🚩
Like I said before women are naturally wicked and wickedness keeps them up till midnight at least.
If she sleeps around 9, run o 🚩🚩🚩🚩
— Captain Charisma (@D_iiW) October 31, 2019
"Gist for the TL oo, so guys I went out with your MCM today and…."
🚩🚩🚩
"So my friends told me how to handle him and I did exactly like they said"🚩🚩🚩
"My ex was the devil, demonic, cheating, lying, meanwhile I did nothing wrong at all, I was a perfect angel"
🚩🚩🚩
— UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) October 31, 2019
Girls that’ll go through this thread and take the tweets literally instead of finding humor 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
My brother, run o
— Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) November 1, 2019
“Baby I'm on my period but I can suck your dick"
🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
— Jon Snow (@MatthewOfLagos) November 1, 2019