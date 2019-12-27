Redeemed Pastor, son, daughter drown in Spain

A London-based Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Gabriel Diya, his 16-year-old son, Praise Emmanuel Diya and nine-year-old daughter, Comfort Diya, drowned inside a swimming pool in Spain on Christmas Eve.

Diya, 52, who was until his death the Minister in charge of the Open Heavens of the RCCG in Charlton, South-East London, was on a family vacation with his wife and their children when the unfortunate incident occurred at the Costa del Sol resort in Southern Spain on Tuesday.

According to Spanish police, Comfort got into difficulty while playing in one of the 21 swimming pools at the resort. Diya and his son jumped in to try to save her but also struggled in the water.

Despite poolside attempts to resuscitate them, all three died at the scene. His wife, Olubunmi, who was with them prayed fervently as CPR was performed on her husband and children. Sadly, they were all confirmed dead by the doctors.

Post-mortem examinations carried out on Christmas Day confirmed death by drowning. After the incident, police carried out an investigation and could find nothing wrong with the pool’s filtration and pump system. The pool has since been reopened to the public.

The UK’s central office of RCCG in a post on its official Facebook page, described confirmed the incident.

The post read:

“With heavy hearts, we extend our condolences to the family, parish, friends and associates of Area Pastor Gabriel Diya who sadly passed away, along with two of his children – Comfort Diya (9 years old) and Praise Emmanuel Diya (16 years old) – in a tragic incident while on a family holiday in Spain on 24th December 2019.

Pastor Gabriel Diya, who was also the Parish Pastor of Open Heavens, Charlton in London was aged 52. He is survived by his wife Assistant Pastor Olubunmi Diya and their daughter.

At this very difficult time, our prayers are for Pastor Gabriel Diya’s family, the parishes that were under his supervision, friends, associates, members of RCCG and the general public”.

See the post here.