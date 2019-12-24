Redeemed Pastor, 67, nabbed for fondling breast of 11-yr-old girl

A 67-year-old pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church God (RCCG) has landed in hot water after he was allegedly caught fondling the breasts of an 11-year old girl.

Pastor Michael Ayanrinde allegedly committed the act inside his wife’s shop at Alapere Road, Ketu area of Lagos State, PM Express writes.

The RCCG Pastor has been arrested and is now in Police custody for sexual assault which attracts several years of imprisonment if he is found guilty before the Court.

Pastor Ayanrinde was said to have on several occasions lured the victims with gifts like eggs and money whenever his wife was not around in order to entice her and fondle her breasts until the victim’s parents discovered.

Upon their discovery, a child advocate, Comrade Adeyemi Akin-Akala, led the father of the victim to the Police station in the area and reported the matter.

The ‘man of God’ was, subsequently arrested, and during interrogation, he denied engaging the victim in sex romp but admitted he touched her breasts in his wife’s shop.

The matter was later transferred to the Gender Section of the Police Command for further interrogation because of the seriousness of the alleged crime.

As at press time, Pastor Ayanrinde was being grilled at the Police Command.