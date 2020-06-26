Red tide engulfs Liverpool after breaking title drought

Thousands of Liverpool fans gathered outside the club’s Anfield Stadium on Thursday to celebrate their first Premier League win in 30 years.

Juergen Klopp’s side secured the title after second-placed Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea in London, and their supporters defied social distancing rules to flock to Anfield to show their joy at the team’s success.

Fans turned the sky red with flares and fireworks and sang the club’s famous songs and chants, including the team’s anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

All Premier League games since the restart have been held behind closed doors, meaning fans were not at the stadium when Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday.

The celebrations took over the city centre, with the Cunard Building, by the Pier Head, lit up in red for the night.

Elsewhere, St Luke’s Church, known locally as the bombed-out church, became a focal point for fans to congregate, let off fireworks and go through their repertoire of songs.

Cars were kept out of the area by police but supporters around the city blared their horns in jubilation.

“We have all waited so long, everyone who has been involved in the club, they had been desperate to bring the title home for the supporters,” former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher, who sprayed a bottle of champagne on air, told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, reactions have continues to trail the Reds magnificent success.

MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP said: “I have no words. It is unbelievable, much more than I thought was possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. This is for Kenny (Dalglish), for Stevie (Gerrard) – everyone!”

GRAEME SOUNESS, FORMER LIVERPOOL PLAYER AND MANAGER:

“They have been fabulous this team, This is a special team, a team that going forward, you can’t say they will win it every year, but they will come very close to winning this one and the big one, the European one (Champions League).”

RAFA BENITEZ, FORMER LIVERPOOL MANAGER:

“Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You’ll never walk alone.”

JAMIE CARRAGHER, SKY PUNDIT AND FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER:

“This Liverpool team now will want to emulate what Manchester City have done and retain the title for sure, and what Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson. I don’t think one title will be enough for Juergen Klopp and this team with the energy they have.”

STEVEN GERRARD, FORMER LIVERPOOL CAPTAIN:

“Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players. Led by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG (Fenway Sports Group). And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL STRIKER FERNANDO TORRES:

“… Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You’ve been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved. YNWA.”

