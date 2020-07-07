Record Label Owner Praises Hush Puppi, Calls Him a Genius and Icon that Generation Will Hear About

A certain record label owner, @klever_jay_Ikell aka Laitan doesn’t share the same sentiment a lot of people have concerning alleged cyber criminal, Ramoni Igbalode Abass, aka Hush Puppi.

He took to Instagram to hail the Instagram celebrity alluding him the status of a genius and an icon that generations will hear of.

Laitan noted that Hush Puppi whose sister he alleged died as a result of the inability to raise the sum of N3,500 for treatment after she suffered from Typhoid and Malaria, had done well by eliminating poverty from his family forever.

“You are not just a genius , you sacrificed yourself for generations to come in your family, your sister died in Luth because of 3500 Naira hospital bills (typhoid and malaria ) you stood up and clear poverty from your family, who I’m I to judge you, who has seen real poverty will understand hunger and taste for wealth, you are not Pablo but you are ray hushpuppi, I will tell my kids about you. ICON GANGAN. No saint in the world, even J.P. Morgan chase smuggle cocaine, definitely I’m getting your frame in my abode”, he wrote.

