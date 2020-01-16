Record label Boss Calls Out Davido and Peruzzi: ‘Pay My Money!’

King Patrick, the executive producer of Goldenboy Entertainment, has taken to his Twitter to call out Davido and Peruzzi.

According to Patrick, he had initially signed Peruzzi to his record label, but the singer went on to sign another deal with Davido’s label. Which is why they have been trapped in a legal drama.

Now, Patrick says he is bringing their troubles to social media so folks would see how unfairly he has been treated by both artistes.

See his tweets below:

@Davido knew peruzzi was signed to Goldenboy yet he went ahead to "Audio Sign" Peruzzi without following due process. I reached out to him, look what a so called boss had to say in my dm. Fact: @Peruzzi_VIBES is not Signed to DMW pic.twitter.com/hWh0MReHLa — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 16, 2020

2. I want to make it clear that all I want from this is the Royalties & credit that DAVIDO MUSIC WORLDWIDE owes GOLDEN BOY ENTERTAINMENT, nothing more or less. We signed a contract and that should be respected. #SurvivingPeruzzi — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020

4. He was more interested in music, so my investment in his education was a failed project but I still decided to support his music career.

I clothed him, fed him and gave him allowances, I also made sure he had comfortable accommodation.#SurvivingPeruzzi — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020

6. When I was ready I signed Peruzzi and we all moved to Lagos, I got a better accommodation for him, a 5 bedroom house in Sangotedo.

I also shot 3 videos for him but we released only one (For Your Pocket) which caught the attention of @Davido. #SurvivingPeruzzi pic.twitter.com/0xs9UfBQd9 — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020

8. Instead of letting Davido know that he is signed to me, Peruzzi presented me as just the guy that helped him shoot his video.#SurvivingPeruzzi — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020

10. I bought Peruzzi's ticket to meet Davido for the performance, but instead of performing he got signed to DMW, without my consent, therefore breaching his contract.#SurvivingPeruzzi — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020

12. I have moved past wanting our brotherly relationship back, now all I want is my due compensation. I cannot be cheated out of this unjustly. #SurvivingPeruzzi — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020

14. Fast forward to 11/2019, Peruzzi set up a fake meeting with me to discuss how to pay back what he owes, instead of having the meeting I was ambushed, he threatened to kill me, saying what he owed me is chicken change but he is still yet to pay.

Listen #SurvivingPeruzzi pic.twitter.com/9MWRqgRiVM — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020

I have been patient for 2 Years and @davido or @Peruzzi_VIBES have refused to pay me despite all my efforts. I had to bring this issue here because e Don reach. Peruzzi needs to be exposed! It's been a depressing 2 years! And I can't hold it in any longer #SurvivingPeruzzi — King Patrick 👑 (@Kingpatrickgb) January 15, 2020