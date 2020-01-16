Record label Boss Calls Out Davido and Peruzzi: ‘Pay My Money!’

King Patrick, the executive producer of Goldenboy Entertainment, has taken to his Twitter to call out Davido and Peruzzi.

According to Patrick, he had initially signed Peruzzi to his record label, but the singer went on to sign another deal with Davido’s label. Which is why they have been trapped in a legal drama.

Now, Patrick says he is bringing their troubles to social media so folks would see how unfairly he has been treated by both artistes.

See his tweets below:

