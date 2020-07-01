‘Receive Sense This New Month’, Shan George Prays for People with a God-Complex

Shan George has graciously said a word of prayer over human beings who have a god-complex.

The veteran actress and President of ‘Callywood shared a video on Instagram where she bid people who feel no one can rise without them to desist from such video and ‘receive sense’

In the short clip which was in pidgin, Shan George noted that no one can be anybody’s god as to think that someone else cannot make it without him/her. She stated that God is still God and prayed that any such person will will change for the better in this new month.

“For all those who allow money, fame, power, position of authority, get into their head. This message is for u. Receive sense this new month, Change for d better. U can never be anybody’s God. We have been Rising without u, and we will keep Rising without u. Should I raise d volume? Their Fada”, she captioned the video.

It is unclear if this is directed at a specific person/persons or just a general statement.

