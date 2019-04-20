‘Reality We Can’t See’ – Prof Gives Take on Buhari’s Achievements

Akin Onigbinde, a professor of law, has described the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the “reality we cannot see”.

Onigbinde made the remark during the 2nd annual lecture of Freedom Online in Ikeja, Lagos, Punch writes.

The professor and senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was said to be reacting to figures reeled out by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, on the successes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government since 2015.

Adesina reportedly said only those who chose to be wilfully blind and those playing politics would not acknowledge the government’s achievements or claim not to have felt its impact.

“How about the stock market in 2017? The Nigerian stock market ended as one of the best performing in the world,” Adesian was quoted to have said.

“Five million new taxpayers were added since 2016… between 2016 and 2017, government spent N2.7tn on infrastructure, unprecedented in Nigeria’s history. If you choose to be willfully blind, even if they put something in your face you won’t be able to see it.”

But Onigbinde told Adesina that he only hears and sees the figures on television but does not see a reflection in reality.

“I welcome my friend, Adesina, telling us the reality we cannot see; we are not wearing glasses, these are things I encounter on a daily basis. I have heard about the Metro Rice in Ogun State, I saw it only on television; it is not in Daleko Market and the rice is also not in Kuto,” Onigbinde said.

“I live in Bodija, I can’t see this rice. But Femi is my brother, he has a duty to direct our gaze to what we cannot see and we begin to see things in our imagination.”