Reality TV OG, Kim Kardashian is 40!

Happy birthday to Kim Kardashian who joined the elite 40s league on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The reality TV mega-star, businesswoman, wife to Kanye West and mother of four children, clocked the milestone age with a birthday collection of her KKW Beauty.

In Celebration of her birthday, Kanye took to Twitter to declare his love for his wife of six years with a sweet message. He tweeted;

“Been doing stadiums. Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you show much”, to a picture of the couple in locked in a kiss and embrace in an empty stadium.

Kim Kardashian replied to the sweet post with, “I love you so much”.

I love you so much 🤍 https://t.co/XPF3aZzQiG — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 21, 2020

The birthday girl also shared the beautiful bouquet of flowers she received for her 40th birthday on her Instagram story.

Check out the lovely floral arrangement below.

