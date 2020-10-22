Reality TV OG, Kim Kardashian is 40!

Happy birthday to Kim Kardashian who joined the elite 40s league on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The reality TV mega-star, businesswoman, wife to Kanye West and mother of four children, clocked the milestone age with a birthday collection of her KKW Beauty.

In Celebration of her birthday, Kanye took to Twitter to declare his love for his wife of six years with a sweet message. He tweeted;

“Been doing stadiums. Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you show much”, to a picture of the couple in locked in a kiss and embrace in an empty stadium.

Kim Kardashian replied to the sweet post with, “I love you so much”.

The birthday girl also shared the beautiful bouquet of flowers she received for her 40th birthday on her Instagram story.

Check out the lovely floral arrangement below.

