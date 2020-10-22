Reality TV OG, Kim Kardashian is 40!

Happy birthday to Kim Kardashian who joined the elite 40s league on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The reality TV mega-star, businesswoman, wife to Kanye West and mother of four children, clocked the milestone age with a birthday collection of her KKW Beauty.
In Celebration of her birthday, Kanye took to Twitter to declare his love for his wife of six years with a sweet message. He tweeted;
“Been doing stadiums. Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you show much”, to a picture of the couple in locked in a kiss and embrace in an empty stadium.
Kim Kardashian replied to the sweet post with, “I love you so much”.
I love you so much 🤍 https://t.co/XPF3aZzQiG
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 21, 2020
The birthday girl also shared the beautiful bouquet of flowers she received for her 40th birthday on her Instagram story.
Check out the lovely floral arrangement below.