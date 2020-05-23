Reality Star Khloé Kardashian Posts New Unrecognisable Photo

Khloé Kardashian has transformed into a new person.

Yesterday, the reality TV star shared a new Instagram selfie to show off her latest look, and this quickly stirred a heated conversation about how shockingly different she now looks.

In the photo, the youngest Kardashian sports a white corset top, and folks noticed that her skin appeared tanner than usual, and that her facial features somewhat different.

Khloé captioned the photo “location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋,” prompting a wave of responses about her noticeably different appearance.

See the photo:

View this post on Instagram

location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

And here’s what folks think:

