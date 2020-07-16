Real Madrid win La Liga

Real Madrid won their first La Liga title in three years with a game to spare as they edged past Villarreal on Wednesday.

France striker Karim Benzema eased the tension when he fired between the legs of Sergio Asenjo before adding a controversial second from a retaken penalty.

Skipper Sergio Ramos had rolled the first attempt for Benzema to smash in but the effort was disallowed.

Vicente Iborra pulled one back but it counted for little to Real as the club wrapped up their 34th Spanish title, on a night when fierce rivals Barcelona fell to a humbling 2-1 loss at home to 10-man Osasuna.

Zinedine Zidane’s side, trailing Barca by two points before the coronavirus break, have won all 10 of their matches since Spanish football restarted in June.

