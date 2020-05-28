Real Madrid line up Ndidi bid

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is on the radar on Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain.

Real Madrid according to a report in fichajes.com, will seek to sign Ndidi this summer as they believe he is capable of filing the role of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

“The African midfielder appears on the scene as a possible new tenant of the midfield of Merengue with a view to the 2020-2021 course,” the website wrote.

“He has a contract until 2024 and several of the most important teams in the Premier League follow in his footsteps.

“Real Madrid have among their priorities the arrival of a new midfielder to their ranks. Merengue coach Zinedine Zidane only has the Brazilian Casemiro as a specialist in the defensive midfield position after Marcos Llorente’s departure to Atlético de Madrid last summer.

“In this situation other proper names emerge. And one of the options that most seduces and is echoed by the information published by Central Defense is the one featuring Nigerian Wilfred Ndidi. He arrived at Leicester in the summer of 2016 for €17m from Genk, the player is one of the covered ones that most seduces Zinedine Zidane with a view to the next course.”

Ndidi, 23, has also been linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain after another standout season with the Foxes.

